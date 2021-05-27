Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 801 call options.

SVMK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVMK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,390,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVMK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,238,000 after buying an additional 195,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SVMK by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 338,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

