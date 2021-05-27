Lincoln National Corp Buys 922 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

