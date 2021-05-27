NEST Protocol Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $33.32 million and $3.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00995397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.84 or 0.09740340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00092739 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

