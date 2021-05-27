Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,682. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

