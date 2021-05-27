Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,489 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $15,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 272,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.