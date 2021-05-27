Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 385,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of TR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,755. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of -0.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.