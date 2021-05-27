Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.15% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $290.98. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.18. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $325.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

