Colonial Trust Advisors Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $139.47. 3,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

