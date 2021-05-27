Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

