NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.