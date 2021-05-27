Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%.

NYSE MOD opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $857.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

