NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 330 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $38.38 on Thursday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,335. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

