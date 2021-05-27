8,520 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.