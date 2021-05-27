Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,337 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $335.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.98.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

