Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 180,585 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Shares of LNC opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

