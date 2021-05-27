Diversified Trust Co Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

