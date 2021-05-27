1,300 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $200.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.