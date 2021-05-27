Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,191 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 85.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.53.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $342.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

