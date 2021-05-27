Lincoln National Corp Sells 12,335 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 254,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 23,868 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 55,309 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $72.36 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

