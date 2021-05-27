Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 2,822 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

O opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

