Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $442.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $445.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.27. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.08.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

