834 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $392.11 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.06.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

