DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%.

DXC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.