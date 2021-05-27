Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.13

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $5,890.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001231 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00050437 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

