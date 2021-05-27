Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the April 29th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 62,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,506. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISNPY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

