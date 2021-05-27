Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.21. Ryerson shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Ryerson by 83.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryerson by 19.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

