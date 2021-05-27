Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $57.18

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $55.60. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 4,827 shares.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
