Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $57.18

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $55.60. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 4,827 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

