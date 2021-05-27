RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $15.04. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 5,299 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

