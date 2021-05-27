Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,393,476 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $60,587,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.