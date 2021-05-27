$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 116,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

