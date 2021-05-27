Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

ZGNX traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.43.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.