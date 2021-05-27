ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.