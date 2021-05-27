Versor Investments LP Makes New $772,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,777,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

