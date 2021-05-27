KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.15 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

