Versor Investments LP Invests $642,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 153,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

