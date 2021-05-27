Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.