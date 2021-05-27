Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 65,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.