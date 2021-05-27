Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 10,519 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 66.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

