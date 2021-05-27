Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $358.33 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.22 and a 200-day moving average of $350.83.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

