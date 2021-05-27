Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 265.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

