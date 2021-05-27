Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. Dana reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Dana stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.58. Dana has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,378,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

