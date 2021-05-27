EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $255.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.