Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.