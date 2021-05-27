Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 57,720 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

