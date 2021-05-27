SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

