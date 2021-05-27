Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $17.24. Euroseas shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 181,404 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESEA. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

