Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.38 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.