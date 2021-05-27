Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $90,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.