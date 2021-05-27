Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $77,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $213.81 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.