Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,740 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 983.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 18.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $876.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $830.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $744.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $515.72 and a twelve month high of $888.29. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

